BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind challenges CM to campaign in varsities

Shadnagar: BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind attended the preparatory meeting convened by Shadnagar BJP constituency in-charge Srivardhan Reddy at Shivadatta Garden in Shadnagar on Sunday.

MP Aravind and leaders of ABVP were honoured with swords and a picture of Shivaji by Srivardhan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Aravind alleged that the TRS ministers are threatening and blackmailing educated teachers and other employees. He questioned, Why TRS ministers are having doubt that they might lose in MLC elections.

He also questioned why ministers came under suspicion that teachers would not vote for their party.

Challenging KTR and KCR he asked them to go to universities and ask votes for. "They will not campaign in universities as jobs were not created, unemployment benefits were not paid. While the teachers were not given PRC as promised earlier," he claimed.

Aravind claimed that if TRS loses, the defeat will be put into PV Narasimha Rao's account. He later said that if BJP candidate Ramchander Rao winsthe MLC elections he will question fight for every right.

He also criticised TRS leaders for threatening media. Rangareddy District BJP president BokkaNarsimhareddy, Secretary Depalli Ashok Goud, BJP leaders Mithun Reddy, Janardhan Reddy and others attended the programme.