BJP MPs hail apex court verdict on SC categorisation

Hyderabad : BJP MP from Mahbubnagar DK Aruna and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender welcomed the Supreme judgment allowing SC classification and termed it historic.

DK Aruna said, “We welcome this judgment given by the highest court of the country. The 30-year dream of SCs came true only with the initiative of the BJP government at the Centre.”

Further, the struggle for the classification of SCs under the auspices of MRPS has borne fruit, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a promise before the elections and worked hard on the SC categorization, she added.

She said that the judgment given by the Supreme Court was like a slap in the face to the Congress party which falsely campaigned that reservations would be removed if the BJP came to power. “This judgment is a clear example of the Modi government at the Centre keeping up its promise,” she pointed out.

She criticised Congress and BRS governments for doing nothing but cheating MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga.

BJP National Executive Member and MP Eatala Rajender called the judgment historic and said that decades of struggle of the downtrodden communities got justice. “Congratulations to Manda Krishna Madiga who fought tirelessly and to every one of those who took part in this struggle,” he said.

“It has once again been proved that social justice is possible only with the BJP. Just like how the Ram Mandir was built and Article 370 was abrogated without any issues, the SC categorisation will also be implemented smoothly,” he said.

