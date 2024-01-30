BJP Nari Shakti to take on AIMIM in LS polls

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Hyderabad Lok Sabha, BJPs Nari Shakti is likely to take on AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi in the ensuing elections.

Two former Osmania alumni Kompally Madhavi Latha, Chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals and Mahila Morcha Vice President Yamuna Pathak are in the race for the party ticket.

Madhavi Latha is known for her charitable and religious activities and is vocal in raising issues related to the problems of the people in the old city.

Her profile has several bright colours and shades, ranging from being an NCC cadet, a talented Bharatanatyam dancer and a classical music singer. As an entrepreneur, apart from looking after the hospital, she ran a software company. She had also launched Lopamudra Charitable Trust twenty years ago to prevent road accidents and expanded it to support 1008 free births through her trust.

She is known n for organising health camps in poor slums, conducting free tests and giving medicines. She also kick started tailoring centers in the old city providing training, materials and orders for the women to stand on their own economically.

She was also proactive in drawing the attention of the election authorities on the issues of shifting polling booths so that voters would exercise their democratic right to vote without fear and any pressure. That apart, what makes her different is a strong proponent of being well-grounded and rooted in her Indian ethos.

Yamuna is known for being outspoken wanting administrative machinery, leaders and politicians to be more proactive in resolving people's problems by implementing programmes and policies. For this, she wants all the stakeholders: Government and administration, corporate sector and other to join hands in improving living standards and create livelihood opportunities for the people. She wore several hats as a deputy head for a ' Youth Employment Summit' (Youth Campaign) of the Education Development Center (EDC), in Boston in the United States.

As the deputy head of the YES Campaign, she coordinated various activities with eight State governments in the country and YES Summit was held in Hyderabad in 2003.

She also represented India in Australia at an event attended by delegates from 37 countries on anti-terrorism, humanitarian law and civil rights.

She worked in the field of creating awareness of HIV/AIDs nationally and internationally. The Mahila Morcha leader also was one among the four selected as the Global Youth Leader for her work as part of her social work activities and travelled to Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, South Asian Countries.

She trained 7,000 youth as part of the peer education on HIV/AIDS and life skills. After working in an export and import company in UAE she returned to India and continued her charitable work with Global Angles Jai Charitable Trust which she had started way back in 2005. It was the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other “historical” decisions taken by Modi which attracted her to join the BJP.