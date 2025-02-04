BJP not keen on state prosperity: Puvvala

Khammam: As part of call by state Congress party, the district unit organised a huge protest programme against budget allocations by the Central Government.

District Congress president Puvvala Durga Prasad, State Warehouses Corporation chair-man Rayala Nageswara Rao participated in the rally taken from the DCC office to Ambedkar statue. Rayala criticised that after seeing the allocations in the central government budget, it became clear that the BJP was not interested in protecting the interests of Telangana.

Though no a single rupee was given to the state in the budget, it was strange that Union Minister Kishan Reddy described it as dream budget. They should learn from Union ministers in the neigh-bouring states how to push for the growth of Telangana economy, he added.