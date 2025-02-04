Live
- Delhi CM Atishi booked for violating MCC; her supporters for attacking police
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
Just In
BJP not keen on state prosperity: Puvvala
Khammam: As part of call by state Congress party, the district unit organised a huge protest programme against budget allocations by the Central...
Khammam: As part of call by state Congress party, the district unit organised a huge protest programme against budget allocations by the Central Government.
District Congress president Puvvala Durga Prasad, State Warehouses Corporation chair-man Rayala Nageswara Rao participated in the rally taken from the DCC office to Ambedkar statue. Rayala criticised that after seeing the allocations in the central government budget, it became clear that the BJP was not interested in protecting the interests of Telangana.
Though no a single rupee was given to the state in the budget, it was strange that Union Minister Kishan Reddy described it as dream budget. They should learn from Union ministers in the neigh-bouring states how to push for the growth of Telangana economy, he added.