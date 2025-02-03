Live
BJP not sincere on TG, charges BRS
Hyderabad: BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Sunday said that the Union Budget by the Centre on Saturday showed that BJP was not sincere towards Telangana.
Addressing a press conference, the BRS leader said that even during the previous year, they gave zero in the Central Budget. He said that the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken up many programmes for ten years and asked for funds, but the Centre never bothered to give them. He alleged that the BJP and Congress MPs have failed in Telangana. “What have the two Union Ministers from Telangana achieved? Kishan Reddy says that it is a dream budget without giving a rupee to Telangana. There is no mention of Bayyaram Steel Factory, Railway Coach Factory, Sainik School, Navodaya School, Warangal Airport,” said Sridhar Reddy.
The BRS leader said that the Union Budget was the budget of Delhi and Bihar. He said that both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay should come to their senses after seeing Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar in the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh. BJP and Congress MPs should apologise to the people of Telangana, demanded the BRS leader.