BJP out to destabilise opposition govts: Vaddiraju

Khammam: Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Wednesday came down heavily on the Union government led by the BJP. He accused it of resorting to blackmail politics and targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family.

Speaking to media persons here, the MP strongly criticized the ED notices to CM KCR's daughter Kalvakunta Kavitha. He said that the BJP was unable to digest the growing popularity of CM KCR in the country after the formation of BRS. It was misusing central investigation agencies such as CBI, I-T and ED to do theirits bidding to come to power in the opposition-ruled states. But, the people knew its game-plan and would teach it a bitter lesson in the coming days.

He said that the BRS government was implementing various welfare schemes for farmers, women, youth and people belonging to different social groups, and had become a role model in the country, much to the dislike of the BJP.

Instead of conducting fair politics, the BJP was indulging in coercive tactics to trouble the opposition parties, he flayed. He pointed out that out of the 124 politicians who were raided by the CBI since 2014, 118 were opposition party leaders and their family members.He also cited the example of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said that the people of the country were now tired of Prime Minister Modi's rule. He alleged that the issue of ED notices had been brought to the fore to divert the people's attention from the Adani case.He added the BJP government cheated the women by hiking rates of LPG cylinders several times. It showed how much the Modi government was interested in women's welfare.