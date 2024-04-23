BJP overlooked TG projects in Parliament: Manne Srinivas

Mahabubnagar: BRS sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy who is once again contesting as BRS party’s MP candidate from Mahabubnagar district while addressing a BRS party workers Parliament Election Preparatory meeting on Monday in Jadcherla criticised the BJP government’s disregard for Telangana projects.

Reddy condemned the BJP for its alleged negligence towards Telangana’s farmers and accused them of contributing to the loss of lives 750 farmers who died agitating in Delhi against the three draconian farming laws by the central government. In contrast, he praised KCR for supporting the families affected by these laws.

Addressing the representation of Telangana issues in Parliament, Reddy criticised the BJP for overlooking crucial projects in the state and neglecting Telangana projects by not allocating national status for key Projects like PRRLI and Kaleshwaram. He accused the central government of favoritism, highlighting the disparity in loan waivers and project approvals.

Highlighting the disparity in promises versus actions, Reddy criticised the Opposition parties for their failure to uplift marginalised communities, particularly the Dalits. Turning his attention to political rhetoric, Reddy dismissed claims made by the BJP and Congress regarding the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. “I think it is the biggest joke in 2024, whereas both Congress and BJP are competing in claiming that they had brought the PRRLI project to Telangana. It clearly depicts how seamlessly these leaders can stoop down just to fool the people for the sake of votes. But people are not fools. They are very clever and they know who has done what and ultimately truth will prevail,” said Manne Srinivas Reddy.

In contrast, he highlighted the progress done during the past 10 years of Chief Minister KCR’s rule and spoke passionately reflecting Telangana State’s journey. Reddy recalled the challenges faced by Telangana under the rule of the United Andhra Pradesh rulers, emphasising the transformative impact witnessed after the formation of the state.

He credited Chief Minister KCR for steering Telangana to national leadership status, citing the successful implementation of various welfare schemes that have significantly improved the lives of the state’s citizens.