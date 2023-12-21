Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
BJP party Starts Vikasit Bharath in Bukkapur village of Alampur Constituency
The BJP district president S Ramachandra Reddy along with BJP district cadre has started the Vikashit Bharath yatra in Bukkapur village of Alampur Constituency.
The BJP district president S Ramachandra Reddy along with BJP district cadre has started the Vikashit Bharath yatra in Bukkapur village of Alampur Constituency.
On this occasion the district President of BJP stated that Prime minister Narendra Modi has brought many more Schemes for the welfare of poor people hence the poor people should be utilised them to the maximum extent all of the following.
The Prime minister Anna yojana, Vishwa karma, Ayushman Bharath,Garib Kalyan yojana,PM kisan yojana,PM fasal bima yojna, Ujwal gas yojna,Mudra loans, and other many more from the central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
BJP Manda president Jagan Mohan Reddy, District official representative Eswar,BJYM mandal president Sudhakar yadhavand others were participated in the morning on Thursday.