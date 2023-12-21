BJP party Starts Vikasit Bharath in Bukkapur village of Alampur Constituency

The BJP district president S Ramachandra Reddy along with BJP district cadre has started the Vikashit Bharath yatra in Bukkapur village of Alampur Constituency.

On this occasion the district President of BJP stated that Prime minister Narendra Modi has brought many more Schemes for the welfare of poor people hence the poor people should be utilised them to the maximum extent all of the following.

The Prime minister Anna yojana, Vishwa karma, Ayushman Bharath,Garib Kalyan yojana,PM kisan yojana,PM fasal bima yojna, Ujwal gas yojna,Mudra loans, and other many more from the central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

BJP Manda president Jagan Mohan Reddy, District official representative Eswar,BJYM mandal president Sudhakar yadhavand others were participated in the morning on Thursday.