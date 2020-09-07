BJP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy seeks resolution against AP's Krishna river projects

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP core committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demanded the State government to pass a unanimous resolution condemning the Andhra Pradesh government constructing illegal projects in the Krishna basin.



He demanded the State government to immediately call for an all-party meet to discuss and take suitable steps to prevent the neighbouring State from going ahead with its illegal project construction works.

Reddy also criticised that the AP government had completed the tendering process against the Union Water Resources Ministry guideline and directions of the Apex Council and is going ahead with its proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He strongly condemned the APs actions for giving administrative sanction for three new irrigation projects to transfer water from Krishna to Penna river basin. He condemned the apathy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government allowing the AP to go ahead with its construction activity. He questioned the TRS chief as to what secret understanding with AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is making KCR remain silent.

He further questioned as to why the MPs and MLAs from south Telangana are keeping quiet as the AP projects are detrimental to the irrigation projects of south Telangana districts. He then alleged that the AP is already using 80 tmcs of water in excess to its allocations in Krishna river waters.