BJP practices social justice, says Malkajgiri candidate

Former MLC Ramachandra Rao, who is now the BJP assembly candidate for Malkajigiri, believes that the BJP is the party that practices social justice. He recently attended a meeting of BC associations in Malkajigiri, along with other BJP leaders and OBC Morcha leaders. Rajya Sabha member Laxman BC, who is the national president of the OBC Morcha, also attended the meeting.

Ramachandra Rao highlighted that a majority of central ministers, MLAs, MPs, BCs, and leaders in the BJP are BCs. He mentioned that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has announced that a BC will be the chief minister if they form the government in Telangana. He assured that the BJP party will support the BCs and give them more priority in the upcoming corporation elections.





According to Ramachandra Rao, the BJP is the only party that has seen the injustice faced by BCs in terms of reservation and also addressed the issue of reservation for Muslims. He believes that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana under Modi's leadership, justice will be done for BCs.



Ramachandra Rao expressed his commitment to the BJP and emphasized that he has remained in the party for 48 years without changing parties for the sake of money. He said he is dedicated to serving the people and wants to work towards bringing the BJP to power. He urged the people to give him a chance to serve them.

The meeting was attended by various leaders and activists from BC unions and other BJP organizations.