BJP protests against ethanol project

Gadwal: In Jogulamba Gadwal district’s Pedda Dhanwada villagein the Rajolimandal, BJP conducted a public awareness programme on the harmful effects of ethanol factory proposed in the area.

Party district president S. Ramachandra Reddy warned of severe public backlash if plans to build an ethanol factory were not halted. He expressed concern that future generations would have to bear the consequences of pollution. Reddy accused officials of taking bribes and misleading people to let the factory come up on fertile, agricultural land which had rich black soil. They were flayed for overlooking the proximity to densely populated areas in Pedda Dhanwada and Chinna Dhanwada.

He demanded relocation of the project, pointing out that ethanol plants should be situated in isolated areas with no human habitation or animal habitats within a 20-km radius.

Reddy warned that if the factory begins operations, toxic waste could be discharged into the Tungabhadra, affecting drinking water for over a dozen villages and posing severe health risks, including cancer, lung diseases, skin conditions, and genetic disorders.

Furthermore, he stressed that wastewater could pollute the KC Canal at Sunkesula, which is a drinking water source for several communities and helps replenish local reservoirs.

The potential contamination could impact not only Telangana but also the neighboring districts of Kurnool and Kadapa in AP, since the Tungabhadra, a tributary of the Krishna river, joins it at Sangameshwar. Reddy warned that widespread water pollution would threaten much of the former Mahabubnagar district as well.

The event was attended by OBC district president Devadas, Rajolimandal BJP president Sanjeeva Reddy, district legal cell convener Gavvala Srinivasulu, and others.