BJP protests attack on party MP Arvind in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: BJP leaders on Monday protested against the attack on party MP Dharmapuri Arvind and demanded that the President's Rule be imposed in the Telangana to protect peace in the State.

District BJP president Baswa Lakshminarasaya said attacks on BJP MPs in Telangana have increased and the Ministers are promoting violence by intimidating leaders of other parties to suppress their voice.

The agitating BJP leaders burned KCR's effigy at Nikhil Sai Chowrasta in Nizamabad city. The BJP activists scuffled with the police who tried to prevent burning of the CM's effigy.

The BJP corporators, activists and leaders joined the protest.

BJP district president Basava Lakshmi Narasimha described the attack on MP Arvind as an attack on the Hindu community. He demanded the immediate dissolution of the anti-Hindu TRS government and the imposition of a Presidenta's rule.

He said law and order in the State has completely gone. A Rasta Roko protest was also organised in Kamarpalli mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday. The protesters burned the effigy of the State government.

On Sunday, BJP MP Arvind was attacked with eggs in Hanmakonda. Police arrested BJP, ABVP and RSS activists protesting on the national highways under the Nizamabad Parliament segment.