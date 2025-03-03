BJP protests for early completion of hospital

Gadwal: District BJP leaders staged a one-day protest at the Ieej Primary Health Center demanding the immediate completion of the long-pending 30-bed hospital.

The protest was led by BJP mandal president Gopalakrishna. BJP district president S Ramachandra Reddy visited the camp and extended solidarity.

Speaking at the event, Ramachandra Reddy criticized the delay in the construction of the hospital, which has been pending for the past two to three years. He emphasised that the hospital should be completed at the earliest to ensure the availability of specialist doctors, including gynaecologists and paediatricians, as Ieej sees a high number of pregnant women seeking medical care.

He also demanded that the hospital be well-equipped with medicines for all types of illnesses, and that doctors should be available round-the-clock to attend to patients, both during the day and at night. Since the Ieej Primary Health Center serves as a medical hub for three surrounding mandals, he stressed the need for doctors to be accessible to patients at all times.

Furthermore, he pointed out that with a population of 1.3 lakh people, Ieej is a major town in the district, making it eligible for an upgrade to a 100-bed hospital. He accused the previous governments of merely making promises without delivering results and criticized the current Congress government for neglecting education, healthcare, and public welfare.

The BJP leaders also demanded that essential blood tests and diagnostic services be made available to all patients and that hospital staff treat patients with courtesy. They insisted that doctors remain accessible 24/7, the hospital premises be kept clean, and drinking water facilities be provided for patients.

The protest received support from MRPS district former president Madiga. Several local BJP leaders, including Bhagat Reddy (town president), Lakshman Goud (town vice president), and others participated in the event.