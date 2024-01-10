BJP questions Cong, BRS selectively welcoming SC verdicts

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP State secretary M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Congress and BRS leaders’ double standards and pseudo-secularism.

Addressing the media here he questioned the selective reaction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BRS leader MLA KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha.

Rao said the response of all three welcoming the apex court verdict on Bilkis Bano case is the same; it shows they were two sides of the same coin.

He asked why these leaders did not come out openly and said they welcomed the full bench ruling in favour of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Rolling out details of how the Rajeev Gandhi government had undone the SC verdict in the Shabano case by bringing a special law, he said, it exposes the double faces of these leaders and parties playing appeasement politics for votes.

Rao said ‘party respects the verdicts of any court irrespective of its comes, but, the Congress and BRS leaders’ selective reaction and response of welcoming a verdict in favour of Muslims and denouncing it if favoured Hindus. He asked why these parties and leaders did not welcome a court verdict ordering a survey of the Gyanavapi disputed site and why the UPA government favoured demolition of Ram Setu? He asked whether these leaders were descendants of Ravana, Surpanaka

Taking a dig at BRS leaders, he said they could respond to Bilkis Bano’s case, but what has stopped them on Tekulapally Lakshmi’s rape and murder in Adilabad district? Why Kavita and KTR did not respond to injustice done to Dalit women? He accused the Congress and BRS of making similar statements and taking similar stands on issues. That shows both sharing political landscape.

Rao said ‘it is time to end pedaling the narratives that the BJP and BRS are together when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed when he visited KCR in hospital following a direction by Rahul Gandhi.” Both are different; the BJP will not join hands with the BRS and will contest in all 17 Lok Sabha segments on its own.