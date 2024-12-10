BJP questions lack of Bathukamma on Telangana Thalli

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders on Monday questioned the absence of Bathukamma and also the presence of the ‘hand’ symbol in the new Telangana Thalli statue. They also raised the issue of violation of protocols by the officials in the State.

Speaking on the statement of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly, BJP member Payal Shankar said though the government had all powers to take decisions, it should have consulted all the members before taking final decision on the statue. Having a Bathukamma on one of the hands would have been better, he said, and demanded the government to take a quick decision on the GO 317 affecting the government employees. He alleged that the government was not allowing the staff even to withdraw money from GPF.

Another BJP member Palvai Harish questioned why the government was not celebrating the Liberation Day on September 17. “Telangana was destroyed economically in ten years and we thought it will be repaired and revamped but the government is on a changing spree. Will there bye any progress by changing names,” he asked.

Armoor BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy raised the protocol violations by the officials and lack of response from the government despite appealing to the privilege committee. He said, “We are insulted on every aspect wherever we go. Entire funds were transferred to South Telangana neglecting our backward areas. The Congress candidates who lost the elections are given importance and the elected ones are ignored”. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that a meeting with the BJP members would be called soon where they can raise this issue. The Speaker G Prasad Kumar said that he had called the Chief Secretary and other IAS officials on the protocol issue and assured to take steps for providing justice.