BJP resorting to witch-hunt: Congress

Kazipet (Hanumakonda): The Congress workers staged a dharna and road blockade programme here on Friday, in protest against the enforcement directorate's (ED) questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Leading the protest, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that it's nothing but a 'witch hunt' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"There is a conspiracy by the BJP to tarnish the image of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for fighting for the cause of the poor and downtrodden. The BJP has been resorting to vindictive politics to suppress the voice of the Opposition parties especially Congress. People are aware of such petty politics by the BJP," Reddy said.

He said that life has become miserable for the common man since the BJP assumed power some eight years ago. "The prices of essential commodities skyrocketed. The prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders touched a record high. The BJP Government which has no concern towards the people is working for the Adanis, Ambanis and other corporate houses," Reddy said.

He accused the Centre of trying to privatise the public sector units (PSUs) to benefit the corporate houses. So far, the BJP managed to hoodwink the people by cleverly using the social networking sites; however, people have come of age and no longer believe in the saffron party, Reddy said.

On the other hand, the Railways is trying to undermine the importance of Kazipet junction. The railway crew link depot was shifted to Vijayawada from Kazipet. The BJP and the TRS leaders failed to stop the shifting of the crew link depot, he said. The DCC chief demanded the Centre to establish a railway coach factory in Kazipet as per the assurance given by the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

Former mayor Errabelli Swarna, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and Wardhannapet in-charge Namindla Srinivas were among others present.