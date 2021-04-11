BJP ridicules Sharmila's claims; says YSR rule mired in graft

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State unit on Saturday pooh-poohed the claim of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila claiming that people in Telangana wanted to bring Rajanna Rajyam in the State.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, State BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar said people in the State were amused at the political rhetoric and claims of Sharmila and her battle cry to bring Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana.

He said the people in the State had not forgotten the vivid picture of Rajanna Rajyam, in which, looting and amassing wealth, corruption and irregularities were the order of the day.

Several senior officials, leaders, even one of the Ministers in the YSR Cabinet had been doing rounds around the courts on charges of irregularities and corruption, he said.

Even Sharmila's brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been attending courts, he reminded.

Demanding the police to book a case against Sharmila for violation of the regulations imposed on the conduct of the public meeting, the former BJP MLA alleged that setting up a new political party by her was as per the story, screenplay and direction of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that Rajanna Rajyam had no relevance in Telangana. Further, the BJP leader found fault with YS Sharmila announcing to fight for 12 per cent reservation for Muslims in Telangana.

The BJP leader asked the Election Commission to take immediate action against the indiscriminate flow of cash and liquor ahead of the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-poll.