BJP RS MP Dr Laxman offers puja

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman said that the Bonalu festival is a unique and special festive occasion in Telangana. Dr Laxman, who offered puja at Ujjain Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of Bonalu on Sunday, said the tradition of worshipping Ujjain Mahankali started when people got a respite from Cholera that troubled the people of the city after offering Bonalu to the diety.

Since then, they started the tradition of every year offering Bonalu to the Ujjain Mahankali. Dr Laxman said Ujjaini Mahankali of Secunderabad is known all over the country and earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the goddess and offered puja.