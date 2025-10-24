BJP seeks public explanation from govt; rues plight of honest officers

Hyderabad: The voluntary retirement of senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has triggered a wave of political criticism, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP and National President of the party’s OBC Morcha Dr K Laxman demanding a public explanation from the Telangana government. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also criticised the government on the issue.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr Laxman described Rizvi’s exit as a “reflection of the state’s troubling administrative culture” and raised serious concerns about political interference in bureaucratic affairs.

Dr Laxman questioned the circumstances that led Rizvi, known for his integrity, to opt for VRS. “Why was Rizvi compelled to retire? Is this the fate of officers, who refuse to yield to ministerial pressure?” he asked, accusing the government of harassing officials for personal and political gain. He further condemned the use of internal inquiries as a tool of intimidation.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar echoed concerns over the treatment of honest officers. He questioned whether the government sacrifices officials, who refuse to cover up corruption, stating, “If they don’t bow to your corrupt practices, do you make them scapegoats?” He asserted that Rizvi’s VRS is “proof of Congress governance and corrupt politics.”

The Karimangar MP alleged that ministers are interfering in tender processes, manipulating rules and blaming non-compliant officers when irregularities surface. Drawing parallels with the previous BRS regime, he cited instances where officials were allegedly scapegoated to shield political figures, such as in the Kaleshwaram project and the Formula-E race controversy.