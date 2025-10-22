BJP sets ball rolling for JH poll drive; set to deploy 40 top guns

Hyderabad|: In a major show of strength ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 senior leaders, who will campaign for its candidate in the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana.

The list, issued by the Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday, includes Union Ministers, the BJP’s office bearers of its national executive, state leaders and prominent faces from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu units.

The campaign team is led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, signalling the party’s high-stakes investment in the constituency. Joining her are Union Ministers Bhajan Lal Sharma, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy and BL Verma, alongside BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Telangana BJP President N Ramachander Rao.

Firebrand leaders Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai, the Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh are also part of the campaign force, expected to energise youth and grassroots cadres.

MP and former Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari, Rajya Sabha MP, party’s National Parliamentary Board member and BJP national OBC Morcha chief Dr K Laxman, Malkarjgiri MP and party national executive member Eatala Rajender, party MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, party former national general secretary and in-charge of MP P Muralidhar Rao, sitting and former MLAs, MPs, ministers and MLCs of Telangana were among those slated to campaign for the party.

The campaign is expected to intensify in the coming days, with rallies, road shows, and door-to-door outreach to be led by these leaders. BJP insiders say the party is banking on national visibility, local credibility and organisational muscle to make a strong impact in Jubilee Hills, a constituency known for its urban voter base and strategic importance in Hyderabad’s political map. With this deployment, the BJP aims to consolidate its narrative of development, transparency and central support, while countering the influence of Congress, BRS and AIMIM in the region.