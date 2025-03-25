Live
- CITU Protests Against Government Over Unfulfilled Promise to ASHA Workers
- BJP Slams Telangana Government Over Delay in Degree Admissions, Students in Distress
- Unpaid and Unheard: Alampur Sanitation Workers Struggle for Survival
- Karnataka Police Unravel Cyber Scam, Rs. 40 Lakh Extortion Case Triggers Arrests
- BJP Leaders Protest Demanding Immediate Opening of 100-Bed Area Hospital at Alampur X Road
- Jogulamba Gadwal SP Holds Monthly Crime Review Meeting, Emphasizes Swift Investigations & Stronger Law Enforcement
- Bengaluru Businessman Murder Mystery Unravelled
- Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Secures Rs 81 Crore for New Integrated Court Complex.
- Strengthening KUPMA Should Be Our Top Priority: Dr Alva
- Comprehensive Development Plan for Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur: District Collector Orders Implementation
BJP Slams Telangana Government Over Delay in Degree Admissions, Students in Distress
BJP Alampur Mandal President Gopalakrishna has criticized the Telangana state government for delaying the appointment of a convener for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) application process, leaving intermediate-passed students in a state of anxiety.
Gadwal: BJP Alampur Mandal President Gopalakrishna has criticized the Telangana state government for delaying the appointment of a convener for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) application process, leaving intermediate-passed students in a state of anxiety.
Speaking at a meeting in Alampur, Gopalakrishna pointed out that it has been a week since the intermediate examinations concluded, yet the state government has not taken any action to initiate the online application process for degree admissions. He questioned whether the government even intends to accept applications for the current academic year, stating that the delay is causing fear and uncertainty among students.
The DOST application process, introduced in 2016-2017, previously allowed students to apply for any degree college in Telangana with a single application, paying a nominal fee of ₹200. However, if the system is changed or not implemented, students will be forced to visit individual colleges and pay separate application fees, imposing a heavy financial burden on them.
Gopalakrishna demanded that the state government immediately appoint a convener for the DOST admissions process and provide clarity to students about their future. He stressed that education is crucial for students' futures, and any negligence by the government could have serious consequences.
Several BJP leaders and supporters attended the meeting, including State Kisan Morcha Executive Member Bhimsen Rao, Town Vice President Laxman Goud, Booth President Narasimhulu, Tej, Veeranna, and others.