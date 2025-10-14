BJP sniffs unholy Cong-MIM nexus in JH Assembly bypoll

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress and AIMIM, alleging a covert alliance aimed at misleading voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election scheduled for November 11. Addressing a gathering at the BJP state office on Monday, Rao claimed that the Congress candidate who had earlier contested on the AIMIM ticket went to seek the blessings of the AIMIM chief after receiving the Congress ticket to contest in the ensuing by-election.

“This is nothing short of betrayal,” Rao declared, accusing AIMIM of fielding its member under the Congress banner to secure victory through backdoor support. He pointed out that the candidate had earlier contested on AIMIM’s Kite symbol and was now contesting on Congress’s Hand symbol, which he said amounted to deceiving the electorate.

Rao further criticised AIMIM’s past alliance with the BRS, alleging that both parties were responsible for the neglect of Hyderabad’s civic infrastructure. He pointed to the poor condition of roads and drainage systems in Jubilee Hills and lamented the absence of a single government office in the constituency, calling it a glaring example of administrative apathy.

Urging voters to reject what he termed “political manipulation,” Rao appealed to the people of Jubilee Hills and Telangana to support the BJP, highlighting the development initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised the BJP’s previous success in securing eight Lok Sabha seats in the state and positioned the party as the “real opposition” capable of holding the Congress accountable in the Assembly.

Expressing optimism, Rao said the public mood was shifting in favour of the BJP and predicted a win for the party in Jubilee Hills. He also noted a surge in support from intellectuals and professionals drawn to the BJP’s development agenda. Among those who joined the party were Dr Kasani Maruti Goud from Khammam, NRI Shashi and his team from London, and leaders from Devarakonda and Nagar Kurnool constituencies. They were welcomed with party scarves by senior BJP leaders, including State Vice President Kalyan Naik, ST Morcha President Ravi Naik, Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash and Treasurer Devaki Vasudeva Rao, among who attended.