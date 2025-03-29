BJP ST Morcha gives call for ‘Chalo Mulugu Venkatapur’

Hyderabad: BJP ST Morcha State General Secretary Ravi Nayak Nenavat announced that the Morcha has called for a protest march to Venkatapur, which will be led by state president Dr Kalyan Nayak at 9 AM on Saturday in Mulugu.

On Friday, he said that the protest is against the ongoing illegal business activities in agency areas, allegedly assisted by ministers in the state, particularly noting that this issue arises in the district of Minister Seethakka. He recounted the tragic case of a farmer named Nadhu, who lost his maize crop due to spurious seeds.

Upset by this crop failure, Nadhu tragically consumed pesticide in an attempt to end his life at the Venkatapuram Mandal centre in Mulugu district. According to Nayak, sellers of fake maize seeds are operating as agents in the agency areas, distributing these seeds to tribal farmers. He claimed that the spurious seeds have been sown across approximately 700 to 1,000 acres; while the plants have grown, they have produced no maize kernels. Upon inspection, farmers discovered that their entire maize crops were damaged.

To demand action against the owners of companies such as Simjanta, Hitech, and Momenta—who are implicated in distributing fake seeds—the Morcha plans to visit the families of the affected farmers and urge the government to provide compensation to those who have suffered losses.