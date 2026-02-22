BJP stages agitation against Rahul Gandhi

Khammam: Leadersof the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Khammam town on Saturday, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on international platforms.

The protest was held near the Roads and Buildings Department guest house, where BJP workers raised slogans against Gandhi and burnt his effigy. The demonstration was led by Khammam district BJP president Nelluri Koteswara Rao, who accused the Congress leader of tarnishing India’s image abroad.

Addressing party workers, Rao alleged that Gandhi had been making statements on global platforms that, according to the BJP, undermine the country’s reputation and sovereignty. He claimed that such actions were detrimental to India’s progress at a time when the country was emerging as a strong global force.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress, having been out of power for several years, was resorting to irresponsible politics and attempting to obstruct the nation’s development. He also accused Congress of raising internal matters on international forums in a manner that he described as damaging to national interests.

Rao demanded that Gandhi apologise to the people of the country for his reported remarks. He warned that the BJP would intensify its agitation if what he termed as “anti-national statements” continued.

Several local BJP leaders and party workers participated in the protest, which concluded without any untoward incidents.