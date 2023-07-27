BJP stages protest over damaged roads in Shadnagar

RANGAREDDY: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a unique protest against the deteriorating condition of roads in Shadnagar town centre. The protest, which took place on Wednesday, saw BJP leaders, led by town president Matham Rishikesh, raising their voice against the water-filled potholes on the old highway leading to Jedcharla.

Prominent BJP state executive member, NelliSrivardhanReddy, along with other party leaders including AndeBabaiah, KammariBhupal Chari, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Laxmikant Reddy, Chetla Venkatesh, Pyta Ashok, Vamsi, and Mohan Singh, actively participated in the protest programme.

Sri Vardhan Reddy, a member of the State Working Committee, stated that the government had allocated a budget of 45 crore rupees for constructing a 3.1 km road from Shadnagarto Annaramjunction on the old highway. The foundation stone for this crucial project had been laid by three ministers three months ago. However, the actual work on the road is yet to commence, leaving the residents infuriated. He expressed concern over the rising number of accidents caused by the poor road conditions, which become even more treacherous during the rainy season. The accumulation of water in potholes has resulted in disruptions in the smooth flow of traffic. He called upon the authorities to prioritise the repair work and ensure the timely construction of the road.

Demanding that all the pending foundation works be completed before the upcoming elections, the BJP leaders warned that if no action is taken within a week to initiate the repair work on the old highway, they would resort to begging to collect funds for road repairs. The party leaders emphasised the importance of promptly addressing the issue to prevent further inconvenience and potential accidents in the region. The protest attracted the attention of local residents, who joined the BJP leaders in urging the authorities to take immediate action.