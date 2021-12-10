BJP State leaders' meet with Amit Shah put off

Hyderabad: The proposed meeting of State BJP MLAs and MPs with Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assumed significance with the TRS ending its cordial relations with the saffron party over paddy procurement issue.

However, the meeting which was scheduled on Thursday was put off as a mark of respect to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were killed in the copter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The party sources said that the interaction was a courtesy call to meet Shah after the party registered victory in the Huzurabad by-poll.

Party MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Aravind, Secundrabad MP and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, party MLAs Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender were to call on the Union Home Minister on Thursday.

Earlier, the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had maintained reasonably cordial relations with the Centre. But his party was taking on the BJP leaders back home in Telangana.

The TRS supremo addressing the media in the capacity of chief minister openly accusing the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers did not go down well with the party national leadership.

Further, the continued tirade of TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has added to the brewing discontent between the two.

Against the backdrop, the BJP MPs and MLAs were to brief Shah on the current political scenario, TRS political moves to counter BJP, the party State chief's planned second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from the third week of December besides State party's action plan of activities to strengthen the party across the rural areas of the State.