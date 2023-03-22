BJP: Stop Chinnonipalli reservoir project works 

Gadwal: BJP national vice-president DK Arunahas demanded that the government not take up Chinnonipalli reservoir Like Thotapalliresorvoier,which was started in 2005 and is yet to be completed. She expressed anger the police for arresting the farmers at night when they started an agitation against the reservoir and for return of their lands. They had been agitating for more than 422 days, she pointed out. Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, the BJP leader lambasted the officials for treating the farmers like criminals, moving them from one police station to another for three days.Women folkwere terrified by the police action, she said, demanding that the farmers be let off.

She took exception to the government re-starting the reservoir to drive a wedge between farmers in Alampur and Gadwal constituencies.She demanded that the reservoir be cancelled just as Chigurumidi of Karimnagar district and Thotapalli reservoir. She asked the officials to take the grave issue to the notice of the government.

She thanked the BJP leaders and cadres and teachers who worked for the win of AVN Reddy in MLC election.BJP district president S Ramachandra Reddi,state working committee member GaddamKrishna Reddy, Assembly convener Ramanjaneyulu and others were present.