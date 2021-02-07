BJP success forced CM KCR to come out of Pragati Bhavan: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State, chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said his party has successfully brought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao out of Pragati Bhavan, the rat-hole he was quite comfortable in, without having to actively govern the State by being physically accessible to common people.



In a statement here on Saturday, he said that after seven years of misgovernance, CM KCR and his party are facing the wrath from people. And, KCR has been forced to pull his head out of clouds and come to the ground, at last.

Successive electoral wins of BJP in Dubbaka and GHMC elections have changed political status-quo in Telangana State. Being the party president KCR did not even campaign in Dubbaka, nor did his son Minister KT Rama Rao, such was their arrogance, he added. The BJP leader said that his party has rattled KCR so much, that he has started his by-election campaign in Nagarujnasagar two months ahead of the notification of the election. The fear of loss is visible to all.

BJP believes the damage control excercise of KCR will yield no positive results, as the course correction at this stage, after seven years is not possible. KCR has let down, and failed both the State and his party, as Chief Minister and party President.

BJP foresees a spectacular electoral victory both in Nagarjunasagar bye-election and MLC elections.