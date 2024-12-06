  • Menu
BJP takes out rally against Cong govt
Kagaznagar: To highlight the failures of the Congress party’s governance during its one-year tenure in the state, the BJP organised a bike rally in the town on Thursday.

The rally was officially flagged off at the petrol pump area by MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu and BJP district president Dr Kothapalli Srinivas. During the event, they remarked that the rally aimed to expose what they referred to as the Congress party’s “six lies and sixty-six betrayals.

