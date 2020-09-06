BJP to rip TRS over teachers' salaries

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has decided to corner the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on the issue of non-payment of salaries to lakhs of teachers and lecturers working in private educational institutions in the State.



According to the State BJP leaders, a decision to this effect has been taken at a meeting conducted by party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party floor leader in the Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP has been focusing on the unemployed graduates and teachers to prepare the ground to field its candidates in the two graduate constituency elections coming up for polls in March next year.

As a prelude to the same, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said, "We have to pay our respects to the teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day. However, the inefficient governance of the TRS has left many school teachers and lecturers working in private institutions in the lurch."

The Karimnagar MP said teachers working in Telangana have been undergoing serious troubles irrespective of working in the government or private sectors.

"While the teachers working in government schools and colleges have to undergo a salary cut of 50 per cent, many of the teachers working in private institutions facing 50 per cent cut and above and many of them are given no salaries," he added.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State BJP chief said that the CM boasts of TS as a rich State, but he has never bothered to provide any relief to the teaching community that was undergoing hardships.

Similarly, when the Centre had allowed to physically run the schools with 50 per cent attendance, the dictatorial decision of the State government is forcing a cent per cent attendance of teachers, he added.

The BJP leader also found fault with the State government for not implementing the recommendations of the 7th pay commission to the teachers and not filling the existing teacher and lecturer vacancies in the schools, colleges and the universities. The education sector in Telangana is in doldrums due to the policies of TRS government, he felt.