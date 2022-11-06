BJP top brass in State finds fault with CEO Vikas Raj

Munugodu: The BJP unit in the State has targeted the CEO Vikas Raj over the delay in the results of the first five rounds. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dr K Laxman has found fault with CEO over the results.

In a first, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has reportedly called up CEO Vikas Raj over phone and has questioned about the delay in round wise results and why it has not been uploaded so far. Soon after that the CEO has released 4 rounds results within 10 minutes.

It is reported that BJP is likely to complaint against the CEO for the delay in the results.

Later, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar found fault with the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj in the delayed updating of results. Why CEO does not update round-wise results unless TRS gets a lead.

CEO did not reveal results despite BJP's lead. Demands CEO should tell the reasons for the delay in updating results of the first, second round, third and fourth rounds. Why is there an unprecedented delay in the declaration of election results? Why round-wise results until there is pressure from the media? alleged Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"We will complain to the Central Election Commission if there is any mistake regarding the results," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman expressed anger over the confusion in the disclosure of the results of the previous election counting.

Each official is saying different things and creating confusion about the results. Won't the CEO disclose results unless a go-ahead is by CMO?

He asked should the counting process be delayed till TRS gets the upper hand with lame excuses, and he rued.