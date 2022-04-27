BJP, TRS governments taking farmers for a ride

Huzurnagar: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday alleged both the Modi government at the Center and the TRS government in the State miserably failed to address the issues of farmers.

Speaking to people's representatives, leaders and activists of the party from Nalgonda parliamentary constituency , via a zoom meeting from his camp office in Huzurnagar in Suryapeta district, he said the Centre failed to deliver on its promise of doubling farmers income, made in the the 2016 central budget. He ridiculed the government that that the farmers' incomes had since halved. He called upon the party rank and file to spread awareness on the failures of the Mogi government among the rural peasantry and expose the true colours of the saffron party.

The former PCC president said the remunerative prices for crops were not in line with the steep hike production costs. He mocked the government, which had promised to provide free fertilisers, but did not even reduce the prices of fertilizers, at all.

Turning his focus on the State government, he criticised that CM KCR was simply seeking to derive political mileage even as the farmers were being forced to sell their produce below the MSP, with the State government continuing paddy procurement. In contrast, he said, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is paying an MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, whereas the Telangana government was least bothered about the plight of farmers. He exuded confidence that the Congress would win both Kodad and Huzurnagar seats with thumping majority and called upon leaders and cadres to attend in large numbers Rahul Gandhi's public meeting to be held in Warangal on May 6.