BJP trying to incite communal violence: Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to incite communal violence in Hyderabad to derive political mileage ahead of the ensuing 11-day Ganesh festival and a crucial bypoll to the Munugodu Assembly seat.

Taking strong objection to the alleged derogatory comments made by Ghoshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad, the MIM supremo told mediapersons that it had become an official policy for the BJP to "emotionally and psychologically hurt Muslims in the country" and disturb the harmony among various religions.

"Nupur Sharma's comments cannot be seen in isolation. Despite the worldwide repercussions over her comments, the BJP has continued insulting Muslims, which has become its official policy," he added. The Majlis MP said his party leaders had been struggling since Tuesday early hours to pacify the hurt feelings of Muslim youth.

"Why to use such abusive language against Prophet? Every Muslim is in tears," he said, adding that the sole objective of the BJP is to divide the country, Telangana and Hyderabad for its political gains. "People of Hyderabad are not communal and they will not allow the BJP to have its gameplan. They may have their political affiliations or choices but are united in protecting the city from the evil designs," he pointed out. Welcoming the Telangana government's decision to arrest Raja Singh, Owaisi demanded that the voice sample of the MLA should be taken and sent for forensic examination and build a strong and fool proof case.