BJP unveils seva programmes marking PM Modi’s birthday

Hyderabad: BJP state general secretary Tulla Virender Goud announced a series of public service initiatives to be held across Telangana in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Speaking at a media conference at the BJP state office, Goud emphasized the party’s commitment to grassroots service and youth engagement. Addressing the media on Friday, he highlighted that the BJP’s policies are rooted in proximity to the people, unlike other parties that “appear only during elections.” Goud reiterated that BJP workers enter politics with the sole aim of serving the nation, not personal gain.

As part of the 15-day “Seva Paksha Abhiyan,” several welfare programs will be conducted statewide. These include – September 17: Blood donation camps in every district, targeting 75 units per camp; September 18: Swachh Bharat cleanliness drives, and September 21: The “3K NAMO YUVA RUN – FOR A DRUG FREE NATION” marathon, organized by BJYM and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, starting and ending at Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue via Necklace Road. Participants will receive T-shirts and certificates useful for job and academic applications. O September 25: Sapling plantation on Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary and special programs: Felicitation of disabled citizens and awardees of Padma honors and public service.

On October 2, tributes will be paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, with a call to support Atmanirbhar Bharat by purchasing Khadi and indigenous goods.