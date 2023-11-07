  • Menu
BJP urges CCLA to transfer longstanding ‘corrupt’ officials

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson, Praveen Bagdi on Monday urged the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) to transfer back the longstanding...

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson, Praveen Bagdi on Monday urged the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) to transfer back the longstanding officials on deputation. He alleged that the officials who were on deputation from CCLA were indulging in corruption across different departments. In a letter submitted to the Chief Commissioner of CCLA, Praveen alleged that the officials on deputation from Revenue who are working in GHMC, HMDA, MA&UD, Registration, Municipality and Land Acquisition departments were harassing the general public for want of bribes.

“They are creating hurdles in the proceedings and also acting under influence of politicians of the ruling party, causing delay in works. Some of these officials are already facing grave charges by the Anti-Corruption Department,” he alleged.

Praveen pointed out that the officials despite their completion of term in deputation in different departments were extending their period through political influence. “The higher officials are ensuring that they continue, so that they coordinate in corrupt practices,” he added.

