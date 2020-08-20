BJP wants MLA Saidi Reddy to apologise for tweet about Governor Tamilisai Soundarya Rajan

Hyderabad: Condemning his remarks about Governor Tamilisai Soundarya Rajan, State BJP has demanded apology from Huzurnagar TRS MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Thursday.



In a statement, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the TRS MLA's comments are irresponsible and disrespectful to the constitutional head of the State and are lowering the dignity of the office of the State Governor.

"Saidi Reddy seems to be illiterate, who doesn't know that State Governor is also the head of the State Executive to whom, Chief Minister and the Council of Minister's report. In his capacity as a TRS MLA, "he has actually abused his own government," he said.

Rao said that the Governor had only highlighted serious lapses by the state administration in dealing with Covid-19 situation in the State and advised for a course correction. She had neither used any harsh words of criticism nor made any statement against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or anyone in particular in the administration.

That apart, Dr Tamilisai had also clarified that she was speaking in public, only after months of consistent written advice to the government, which was not acted upon.

The TRS leader should be ashamed of his statement for trying to attribute political affiliation to the State Governor. "BJP demands a written public apology from MLA Saidi Reddy to the State Governor withdrawing his irresponsible statement," Rao said.

Rao also demanded CM KCR, as the head of the State government and KTR as TRS party working president to publicly reprimand their party MLA and warn him not to repeat this crass behaviour.