BJP welcomes High Court verdict on Group-I exams

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchandra Rao has welcomed the High Court’s verdict ordering the re-evaluation of Group-I examination papers, calling it a “slap in the face” to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led state government. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rao said the judgment vindicates the BJP’s long-standing stance on the irregularities and mismanagement surrounding the Group-I recruitment process.

“The High Court’s decision is the result of our relentless struggle in support of the Group-I candidates,” Rao declared. “From the release of the notification to the flawed evaluation process, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has failed at every step. The government’s incompetence has played with the futures of thousands of aspirants.”

Rao accused the state government of ignoring repeated appeals from candidates and opposition leaders, alleging that the administration’s stubbornness led to widespread chaos. He cited the controversial selection of a large number of candidates from a single examination room as a glaring example of procedural failure.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with BJP cadre and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, were credited by Rao for actively supporting the candidates and raising the issue at multiple levels. “Our party stood by the youth, demanding transparency and justice. Today’s verdict is a moral victory for every candidate who was wronged,” he said.

Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rao criticized the government’s failure to deliver on its promise of an annual job calendar. “God alone knows the job calendar. This government couldn’t even conduct a single exam properly. It’s time they corrected their mistakes,” he said.

Rao further stated that the High Court’s intervention has exposed the depth of administrative failure in the Group-I process. “This verdict imposes a heavy burden on the government and sends a clear message: you cannot play with the lives of unemployed youth,” he warned.

He urged the state government to act responsibly and ensure that future recruitment processes are conducted with fairness, transparency, and accountability. “The youth of Telangana deserve better. The government must come to its senses and stop jeopardizing its future,” Rao added.

The BJP has announced plans to continue monitoring the re-evaluation process and support candidates until justice is fully delivered. The High Court’s verdict is expected to have significant implications for the credibility of the state’s recruitment mechanisms going forward.