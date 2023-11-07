BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting

BJP MLA candidate from Rajendranagar Thokala Srinivas Reddy has said that BJP will clinch a victory in the Rajendranagar constituency.

The BJP candidate on Tuesday said that Telangana BJP party is organising BC Garjana meeting of BCs at LB Stadium, Hyderabad today at 3 PM at LB Stadium with the slogan of BC CM on the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Srinivas Reddy said called on the BJP cadre and the people to make the meeting successful.