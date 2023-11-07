  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting

BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
x
Highlights

BJP MLA candidate from Rajendranagar Thokala Srinivas Reddy has said that BJP will clinch a victory in the Rajendranagar constituency. The BJP...

BJP MLA candidate from Rajendranagar Thokala Srinivas Reddy has said that BJP will clinch a victory in the Rajendranagar constituency.

The BJP candidate on Tuesday said that Telangana BJP party is organising BC Garjana meeting of BCs at LB Stadium, Hyderabad today at 3 PM at LB Stadium with the slogan of BC CM on the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Srinivas Reddy said called on the BJP cadre and the people to make the meeting successful.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X