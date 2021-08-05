BJP will come to power in Telangana: BJP

Rangareddy: BJP constituency in-charge N Srivardhan Reddy said that the BJP is getting stronger day by day and moving towards strengthening the party from village level. He said the days of hoisting orange flag over Golconda fort is approaching and it's the time for every activist to work as a soldier.

Srivardhan Reddy and State leader Mithun Reddy were chief guests at the 62nd birthday celebrations of BJP senior leader Ande Babaiah at his office at AB Complex in Shadnagar on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Srivardhan Reddy said that the BJP has strengthened with Ande Babaiah joined the party after quitting the TRS. BJP State leader Mithun Reddy said Huzurabad byelection is like a semi-final and it is certain that Eatala Rajender would win with a huge majority in that election. He also expressed confidence that saffron party would form government in 2023 to show the strength of BJP and serve the needy. Party senior leader Palamuru Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Depally Ashok Goud, Vamshi Krishna, Pyata Ashok, Malchalam Murali, Math Rishikesh, Venkatesh Yadav, Komarabanda Srisailam, Nagraj Chari, Chegu Sudhakar and party activists attended the birthday celebrations.