BJP will form govt in Telangana

Mahbubnagar: BJP State unit treasurer Bandaru Shanti Kumar on Monday predicted that with ever growing support of the people, the party will win the next year Assembly elections and form government and throw away the corrupt and atrocious rule of the TRS party in the State.

While taking part as the chief guest at the Palamuru executive members meeting in Rajapur mandal, the BJP leader slammed the TRS failing miserably in implementing its election manifesto.

" TRS has lost its credibility as Chief Minister has not implemented any one of his promises made in his party's election manifesto. The youth, unemployed, the farmers and all categories of weaker sections are fed up with the TRS party's misrule and looking for a change. And the BJP state cadre is growing from strength to strength and we will definitely win the next elections and form the state government," said Shanti Kumar.

Shanti Kumar cited the huge response by the people during recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Hyderabad on July 3rd and the response of the party workers and activists at the recently held National Working Committee meeting in the city as evidences that the BJP party is fast gaining ground in Telangana.

Seeing this huge response to the BJP party in the State, the TRS chief and leaders are in a State of fear and leveling unnecessary allegations against the Prime Minister and the BJP's central government.

Criticising KCR, Shanti Kumar KCR said that instead of talking about farmers' loss and problems faced by the people due to heavy rains in the State, the TRS party leaders Chief Minister are talking against PM Modi and BJP. This clearly shows that the TRS leaders are having internal fear about the rise of BJP in the State.

Therefore, Shanti Kumar urged the party activist and local BJP leaders to work hard and raise the local issues and problems faced by the people.

On the occasion Shanti Kumar launched the BJP's local campaign called 'Palle Gosa BJP Bharosa' and urged the BJP activists and leaders of all the 14 constituencies of Mahbubnagar to reach out to the people and identify problems and raise the issues against the state government.