BJP's double standards pushed farmers into deep troubles

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that as a responsible government and party, TRS created awareness among the farmers on importance of alternative crops instead of paddy cultivation but for politicising the issue, BJP government made provocative statements and pushed the farmers into deep troubles. He said as per the Food Security Act, the Central government must buy every grain of paddy and wheat grown in the country.

He said that the TRS government will not leave the Central government until it buys the last grain from the Telangana State.

As per the call of CM KCR, on Monday, the Minister took part in the protests organised by the TRS party in all the mandal headquarters and at Suryapet to mount pressure on the Central government to buy paddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that CM KCR had earlier advised the farmers not to cultivate paddy by knowing the attitude of the Center.

But BJP leaders provoked farmers to go for paddy, he asserted. The BJP leaders who made statements of buying paddy are now not seeing anywhere, he mocked.

The Minister said that only the Central government has the power to regulate international markets and it has the right to transport the farm produce of the States to different parts of the country according to the needs of the people.

The hunger index in the country has plummeted to a lower level due to the regressive policies pursued by the Central government, he explained. Somalia-kind of hunger cries are missed in the country due to the steps taken by the State of Telangana.

The Minister called upon the people to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP's wicked politics at the Center and State.

Municipal chairperson Annapurna, DCMS chairman Vatte Janaiah Yadav, District Library chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud and others participated in the protest.