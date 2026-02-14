State cracks down on private sleeper buses

The Karnataka Transport Department has issued strict directions to private bus operators across the state, mandating enhanced passenger safety measures in all sleeper coaches and All India tourist buses. The move follows recommendations from the National Human Rights Commission and the Central Institute of Road Transport.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has set February 28 as the deadline for implementing the new safety norms. The decision comes in the wake of the recent Chitradurga private bus fire tragedy, which triggered concerns over inadequate safety standards in long-distance sleeper buses.

Last month, on January 21, the minister convened a high-level meeting with private bus owners, representatives of coach-building companies and transport department officials. During the meeting, 11 mandatory safety rules were finalized, covering bus body construction standards, the number of emergency exits, installation of fire safety equipment and seating arrangements near emergency doors.

Among the key directives, sleeper buses must keep the rear driver-side door accessible and remove sliders in sleeper berths to ensure easier evacuation. Installation of fire detection systems within a month has been made compulsory. Every bus must carry at least a 10-kg fire extinguisher. Unauthorized chassis extensions have been banned.

Further, operators must obtain certification from approved testing agencies. Fitness certificates (FC) will be granted only if passenger safety norms are fully met. Registration of bus body-building firms will be allowed only after structural compliance checks.

The department has also mandated display of bus layout diagrams, clearly marking roof hatches and emergency exits for passenger awareness. Buses measuring 12 metres in length must have a minimum of four emergency exits, while those exceeding 12 metres must have at least five doors.

Operators have also been instructed to install glass-breaking hammers, emergency alarms, and proper exit steps to facilitate safe evacuation in case of fire, especially in air-conditioned buses.

State Private Bus Owners’ Association president Nataraj Sharma said that many of the measures are already being followed. However, with just over two weeks left for the deadline, officials will closely monitor compliance to ensure all safety norms are fully implemented before February 28.