BJP’s rule safeguarding nation: Perika Suresh

Nalgonda: BJP senior leader and OBC Morcha National Media member Perika Suresh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to prioritising the nation’s interests through the various development initiatives of the Central government.

Suresh, who is also an aspirant of party ticket from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, said, “Since assuming power in 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP has propelled India’s development across all sectors.”

Citing examples of Modi’s leadership, he said, “India’s prominence on the global stage, evidenced by its leadership in the G20, and the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, underscores the BJP’s achievements under Modi’s leadership.”

Bringing focus to Nalgonda parliamentary constituency, Suresh said that the TRS-BRS government’s tenure has been marked by unfulfilled electoral promises, leaving constituents disillusioned. “The BRS representatives failed to address the local needs. Government schemes often favoured elites, neglecting the intended beneficiaries and worsening the constituency’s challenges,” he said, in a statement to The Hans India.

Perika Suresh stated that BRS had collapsed the system with severe irregularities. “Now, Congress is trying to escape from its pre-elections guarantees in the name of empty exchequer,” he lambasted.

“The BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharath,” emphasised the leader, citing the establishment of industries to provide self-employment opportunities, particularly for youth and women.

“Initiatives, such as PM Mudra Yojna will facilitate empowerment by providing loans to eligible individuals. Tourism development will be a focal point across the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency, enhancing its brand image and generating employment opportunities for locals,” he said.

“Additionally, initiatives like the PM Suryodaya Solar scheme will provide marginalised communities with free solar power,” he said, listing out the development activities undertaken by the Central government in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

Perika Suresh appealed to the people of Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency to support BJP in the upcoming elections and make Narendra Modi the PM for the third time.