BJP’s victory in Delhi is historic: DK Aruna

Mahabubnagar: BJP MP DK Aruna has hailed the party’s landslide victory in Delhi, calling it a historic and remarkable achievement. Speaking at a press meet on Sunday at BJP party office in Mahabubangar, she said the people of Delhi had rejected the failed leadership of AAP and voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda. According to her, the results show that people were frustrated with ten years of misgovernance under the AAP government and wanted change.

She criticized AAP’s defeat, saying that the party, which came to power with the broom symbol, had now been swept away by the same broom. She also mocked Congress, stating that it had been reduced to nothing. Taking a dig at TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, she said his campaigns had backfired, leading to defeats in Maharashtra and now in Delhi. She further remarked that Congress, which was once in power, had lost public confidence and had now failed to secure even a single seat in several elections. She also criticized Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, calling him an ineffective opposition leader.

DK Aruna also took aim at the Telangana Congress government, accusing it of making grand promises but failing to deliver. She particularly criticized the renaming of PM Awas Yojana houses as Indiramma Houses, stating that if the Congress government was sincere, it should construct new houses separately instead of renaming projects funded by the Centre. She alleged that the Indiramma Housing

scheme was merely an election stunt aimed at gaining votes in the local body elections, adding that just like KCR before, Revanth Reddy was also trying to deceive people with false promises.

She urged the people of Telangana to support the BJP in the upcoming local body and MLC elections, stating that the party was the only one capable of questioning the government and ensuring development. She pointed out that the Centre was already funding key projects in Telangana, including road construction under PMGSY, infrastructure support for municipalities and panchayats, water supply projects under the AMRUT scheme, and the construction of Anganwadi buildings.

DK Aruna also welcomed the recent Union Budget, calling it inclusive and beneficial for all sections of society. She praised the tax exemption for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh and said it was a much-needed relief for the middle class. Concluding her remarks, she warned the Telangana Congress government that people would not tolerate broken promises and election gimmicks, adding that just like KCR and Kejriwal, Revanth Reddy too would soon face the people’s verdict.