BJYM vice president Prithvi joins BTS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao

Another shock for the BJP party in Kukatpally constituency as Medchal district BJP BYJM vice president Prithvi resigns and joins BRS in presence of

BRS candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Satish Arora and in presence of BRS Working President Minister KTR

Minister KTR welcomed them into the party with pink scarf. Prithvi said that the BJP has sold ticket to Jana Sena instead of giving ticket to BJP party member.

He said Madhavaram Krishna Rao has developed Kukatpalli in every way while being local to Kukapalli







