  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJYM vice president Prithvi joins BTS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao

BJYM vice president Prithvi joins BTS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
x
Highlights

Another shock for the BJP party in Kukatpally constituency as Medchal district BJP BYJM vice president Prithvi resigns and joins BRS

Another shock for the BJP party in Kukatpally constituency as Medchal district BJP BYJM vice president Prithvi resigns and joins BRS in presence of

BRS candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Satish Arora and in presence of BRS Working President Minister KTR

Minister KTR welcomed them into the party with pink scarf. Prithvi said that the BJP has sold ticket to Jana Sena instead of giving ticket to BJP party member.

He said Madhavaram Krishna Rao has developed Kukatpalli in every way while being local to Kukapalli



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X