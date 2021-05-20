Black Fungus: Telangana govt. declares the disease as notifiable under Epidemic Act

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. On the other hand those who have recovered from the coronavirus are facing a severe threat in the form of black fungus. With this the Central Government included Black Fungus in the Epidemic Act 1897.



Meanwhile, the Telangana government took a key decision on black fungus and has been declared it as recognisable disease. To this end, it has directed public and private hospitals to provide information on victims of black fungus symptoms to the medical health department. State Health Director Srinivasa Rao has directed public and private hospitals to submit daily reports on black fungus cases.



Black fungus cases are coming to light not only in the country but also in the Telugu states. It is a known fact that the Rajasthan government has already declared mucormycosis (black fungus) as an epidemic. In this context, the central government has also made several suggestions to prevent the spread of the disease. The Center has alerted the state governments in the wake of the black fungus outbreak along with the corona.

