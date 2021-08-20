Bless BJP to save country from con forces says Kishan Reddy

Kodad (Suryapet): Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that showing the immense power of India, the country got the credit of providing 4 vaccines to the country of them two are from Telangana under the leadership of PM Modi. On Thursday evening, He launched Prajadeevena Yatra of 320 km from Kodad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said ruling out opinions of so called foreign countries of possibility of large number of deaths in India due to corona, Frontline warriors did good job in minimising death rate and maximising recovery rate in the country under the guidance of PM Modi.

He fired salvos on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over making baseless comments on PM Modi, who is striving hard restlessly to save people from Corona and for the progress of the country in all aspects. He said BJP is farmer friendly government and was exemplified the urea plant setup by the Central Government in Ramagundam in the State and financial aid of Rs 6,000 per farmer per year.

Central government have been providing loan of Rs 20 lakh to SHG women in the country every year, he added. Kishan Reddy stressed that Prime Minister Modi was credited with giving respect to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, minorities and women by inducting them in his 74 member cabinet team.

He mocked CM K Chandrashekar Rao over crticizing Central government by sitting in his farmhouse without visiting the State secretariat. CM KCR laying plans to rule the State by his son and grandson, he ridiculed He said, KCR is doing lot of gimmicks to defeat Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad and exuded confidence that lotus will bloom in Huzurabad with the blessings of people of the constituency.

Party State Core Committee member Pongulati Sudhakar with his supporters came to Kodad in 200 cars and took part in the meeting and felicitated Minister Kishan Reddy on a grand note.

Party leaders DK Aruna , Party state president Bandi Sanjay and party district leaders were also present.