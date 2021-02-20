Bless me once again: TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Suryapet: As part of campaign for Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal Graduate MLC elections, TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy met morning walkers at SV College and mini tank bund in Suryapet town on Friday morning.

Addressing the walkers, Minister Jagdish Reddy said that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had rendered exceptional services as Graduate MLC in the past six years and his services as the Chairman of Farmer Coordination Committee were invaluable.

As a member of Legislative Council, Palla always stay with the people and he is capable enough to address any issues of graduates by discussing them in the floor of the council and by bringing the issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Assuring that Rajeshwar Reddy will take the responsibility of resolving the remaining issues if graduates gives another chance to him, Minister Jagdish Reddy appealed the Graduate voters to cast their vote to TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy assured that he will work as the voice of graduates to solve their problems and urged graduate voters to bless him and to send him to the council once again.

He said the Telangana government has been able to attract 14,800 new companies in IT, pharma, construction and manufacturing sectors and successfully created 16.50 lakh jobs. Unemployment rate in the country is 5.5%, but it is 4.5% in in the State, he informed. Palla revealed that the TRS government had filled 31 lakh jobs in the State.