Blood donation by Siddipet govt hospital doctors

Siddipet: Superintendent of Siddipet government hospital Dr Sangeetha and medical officer of the government hospital blood bank Dr Sravani Mudiraj, stated on Friday that donating blood can save precious lives of people in critical situations. They said when doctors themselves come forward to donate blood as a symbol of service, it inspires society.

To mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, several doctors working at the hospital voluntarily donated blood at the blood bank. They said through blood donation, they are becoming partners in giving a new life to others.

The doctors explained that blood is urgently required for accident victims, cancer patients, pregnant women during surgeries, and others in need. They suggested that every healthy person can donate blood and that donating blood on special occasions, such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries, is the best form of service.

Doctors Sravani, Lakshma Reddy, Venugopalachari, Rajkumar, Ramesh, Sagar, Harish, Balu, Pandyan, Krishnaprasad, and others attended along with CSR MO Jyothi and the programme successful.