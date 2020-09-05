Blood donation camp held in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Blood donation not only saves lives of fellow human beings, but also keeps the donor healthy and fit, said District Collector K Shashanka, after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by Karimnagar Branch Indian Red Cross Society here on Friday.

The camp was organised on completion of four years term of K Madhava Rao as the Superintending Engineer of National Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL).

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Shashanka said there are some wrong beliefs about blood donation among the people. Any healthy person can donate blood twice or thrice in a year and the body will automatically generate the donated blood.

He appreciated the persons, who voluntarily came forward to donate blood.

IRCS Chairman P Keshava Reddy, V Radha Krishna, K Amma Reddy, DE Raji Reddy, N Anjaiah, ADE Kiran and Trade Union leaders Ramana Rao, Sampath, Raju, Venkatanarayana, Ugandar, Dr MLN Dayakar and Dr Srinivas were present along with others.